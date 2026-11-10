/Israel's race to power: Gadi Eisenkot announces key Knesset appointments

Gadi Eisenkot has reached an agreement with opposition leaders Naftali Bennett, Yair Golan, Avigdor Lieberman and Yair Lapid on key positions in Israel’s 26th Knesset. Matan Kahana has been nominated for Speaker of the Knesset, while Avigdor Lieberman is set to head the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee. Roy Folkman and Liran Avisar Ben-Horin have also been named for key committee roles as Eisenkot works to form the next government.