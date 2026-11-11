/India unleashes robot army on Pakistan border | Steel warriors on the hunt

The Indian Army has taken border defence into a new realm by deploying agile robotic dogs and autonomous four-legged mules along the rugged Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Facing freezing winter temperatures down to minus forty degrees, difficult terrain and heavy snow, these quadruped machines carry ammunition, scout dangerous ravines, and track enemy movements with three-hundred-and-sixty-degree thermal imaging. Mirroring the frontline use of robotic quadrupeds in Ukraine, and similar by China, India is revolutionising mountain warfare to eliminate human casualties and secure treacherous border terrain. Discover how these futuristic sentries operate in our full breakdown.