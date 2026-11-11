/411 MBBS seats empty: India's medical education crisis explodes

Published: Nov 11, 2026, 23:14 IST | Updated: Nov 11, 2026, 23:14 IST
India's medical education system faces fresh scrutiny as 411 MBBS seats remain vacant, raising questions about affordability, accessibility and the country's medical admission process. Despite the demand for doctors and medical professionals, vacant seats highlight gaps in the system, including high tuition fees, limited access to medical colleges and challenges faced by students seeking admission. Why are so many MBBS seats going unfilled, and what does this reveal about India's medical education crisis?