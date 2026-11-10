/China's new naval playbook to lock U.S. forces out of Taiwan

Taiwan says China is conducting area-denial drills in the Western Pacific involving the Liaoning aircraft carrier group and other naval formations. The strategy, known as anti-access and area denial, is designed to prevent US or allied forces from intervening in a Taiwan conflict. Taiwan reported more than 100 Chinese naval and Coast Guard ships operating around Taiwan, in the South China Sea and into the Pacific, alongside a rise in Chinese air force activity. China says the Liaoning carrier’s Western Pacific training is routine and not aimed at any country, but Taiwan sees the moves as military deterrence. The drills come ahead of the APEC summit in Shenzhen where XI & Trump are likely to meet, as Beijing continues to press its claim over the island.