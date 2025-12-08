/From 'Mahavatar Narsimha' possibly inching towards the Oscars to the rise of interactive films, this week's WION E-Club has it all. Add Broadway buzz, winter fashion trends, luxury twists & top OTT picks to your watchlist.
Published: Dec 08, 2025, 16:04 IST | Updated: Dec 08, 2025, 16:04 IST
From India's mythological animated sensation 'Mahavatar Narsimha' possibly inching closer to the Oscars, to the rise of interactive filmmaking with Paul Raschid's 'The Run', know all about cinematic innovation and global trends. We also spotlight the Hollywood stars lighting up Broadway, dive into the return of preppy knits this winter, and explore how luxury brands are turning everyday products into high-end statements.