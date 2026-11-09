/Dhaka rejects Sheikh Hasina's request for a new passport

Bangladesh has renewed its push to secure the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India. Dhaka is seeking her handover under the bilateral extradition treaty, while Hasina has said she plans to return to Bangladesh in December. She has also requested a new passport and national identity card to facilitate her return. Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia over the 2024 crackdown on protesters, charges she denies. India has yet to hand her over, with the extradition request under legal consideration.