A video has surfaced on social media of a newlywed couple who walked together with another employee into a hotel room; later, the woman suddenly collapsed backwards near the doorway within 5 seconds of entering the room. After she fell, her husband immediately picked her up and carried her inside.



The 28-year-old woman, identified as Muskan Simolia, died the next morning. In response, her father has accused her husband of murder. The whole incident, captured on CCTV, has raised questions until her death is revealed. Muskan married Nilesh nearly four months ago, who was a bank manager, and she was staying with him at a hotel in Jhansi’s Sipri Bazaar police station area.

Nilesh is a resident of Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh. Police confirmed that the couple checked into the hotel on Friday night. After she collapsed in the hotel, she was rushed to the district hospital the next morning, where doctors pronounced her dead. The circumstances hovering around her sudden collapse in the hotel are now under probe.

In response, Police have detained Nilesh for questioning and further inquiry; meanwhile, the postmortem is being done to help establish the cause of death. SP City Preeti Singh stated that police inspected the hotel and scrutinised the CCTV footage placed in the hotel.

The visual showed Muskan suddenly collapsing outside on the gate of the room. Nilesh claimed that Muskan fell while they were preparing to check out of the hotel, and the staff subsequently helped him take her to the hospital.

"Her husband stated that during checkout, his wife suddenly fell at the threshold of the room (Room No. 212), due to which her condition deteriorated, and she was brought to the hospital with the help of hotel staff. Upon inspection of the incident site by the police and senior officials, and examination of the hotel's CCTV footage, it is clearly visible that the woman's husband was going toward the room along with the hotel staff, and she suddenly collapsed while standing. The actual cause of death will only be clear after the postmortem report, and further legal action will be taken based on that. Regarding the case," City Superintendent of Police Preeti Singh.

Muskan's father accuses husband of murder

Muskan’s father, Ramji Lal Ahirwar, has raised doubts about how his daughter died, pointing to head injuries he believes point to assault, and has called for a detailed probe into the matter. He said Muskan married Nilesh on June 29 this year. According to Ahirwar, the family later discovered that Nilesh already had a wife, who lives in Indore, a revelation he says sparked repeated conflicts between the couple.