Gaza's Deadly July: Starvation & Death | Israel-Gaza War | WION Wideangle

July 2025 has been termed the deadliest month for Gaza. One person has been killed by Israeli forces every 12 minutes in July. 119 Palestinians were killed daily in July - the highest rate since January 2024. 19 people, mostly children, died from starvation in just one day in July. On the 30th of June, more than 50 Palestinians were killed and 400 others injured while waiting for food near a crossing in northern Gaza. Famine spreads in Gaza as Israel blocks critical aid deliveries to save Palestinians. Watch how seeking food in Gaza has become deadly for Gazans on our show #WIONWideAngle - Gaza's Deadly July: Starvation & Death