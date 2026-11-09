/Iran threatens 'astonishing' strikes as Trump looks at Russia, China to help end war

The United States is tightening its pressure campaign against Iran. After imposing a naval blockade, Washington has launched Task Force Iron Gate to disrupt the movement of weapons, sanctioned materials and supplies through Iran's land routes and the Caspian Sea. Tehran has responded by lifting its self-imposed 2,000-kilometre limit on ballistic missile range. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has also warned that it has new weapons ready to be deployed if fighting resumes, promising strikes that will astonish the world. U.S. President Donald Trump said ​on Sunday he thinks he will meet Chinese President ‌Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at an APEC leaders' summit in China next week and discuss ending the ​war in Iran and denuclearization.