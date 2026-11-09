/Mekedatu water project controversy: Shivakumar seeks cooperation from Tamil Nadu

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has sought Tamil Nadu's cooperation over the proposed Mekedatu drinking water project. The project has faced strong opposition from Tamil Nadu over concerns about its impact on Cauvery river water sharing. Karnataka maintains that the project will help meet Bengaluru's drinking water needs and generate hydropower. The dispute continues to strain relations between the two neighbouring states. The latest appeal has renewed focus on the long-running Cauvery water-sharing dispute.