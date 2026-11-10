/NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang faces questions over China links

The Jensen Huang controversy has drawn attention to concerns over the suspected diversion of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China. The issue raises questions about technology exports, semiconductor supply chains, and restrictions on the sale of high-performance AI processors to China. With growing competition between the United States and China in the AI industry, the allegations have renewed discussions about export controls, technology security, and the global semiconductor market. The controversy also puts the spotlight on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and the challenges facing major technology companies operating in an increasingly sensitive geopolitical environment.