Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 06, 2025, 20:51 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 20:51 IST
Turkish lawmakers put Mayors behind bars
We tell you about Erdogan's crackdown on opposition figures in the country. The crackdown did not stop after the arrest of former Istanbul mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, it is still ongoing.

