/Elon Musk's $120 million midterm bet: Can he help Republicans hold power?

Elon Musk is reportedly preparing to spend up to $120 million to help Republicans defend their congressional majorities in the upcoming U.S. midterm elections. According to reports, Musk's super PAC, America PAC, could invest heavily in battleground states through door-knocking campaigns, digital advertising and direct voter outreach aimed at mobilizing conservative voters. The move would mark one of Musk's largest political investments to date and could have major implications for the battle for control of Congress. How much influence can one of the world's richest men have on America's political future?