/China-Philippines Dispute Deepens | PLA Conducts Joint Naval And Air Exercises

China has conducted joint naval and air combat drills around the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, further escalating tensions in one of the world's most contested maritime regions. The exercises, announced by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command, were described as a test of combat readiness and a demonstration of China's ability to defend what it calls its maritime rights and interests. The drills took place around Scarborough Shoal, known as Huangyan Dao in China and Bajo de Masinloc in the Philippines. The reef lies approximately 220 kilometres west of Luzon and falls within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) under international law.