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Ukraine Launches Massive Drone Assault on Russia, Kills Eight and Strikes Wildberries Warehouse

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 22:12 IST | Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 22:12 IST
Ukraine launched one of its biggest drone attacks on Russia, killing at least eight people and striking multiple regions overnight. Russian officials said Ukrainian drones hit a Wildberries warehouse in the Samara region, triggering a major fire, while Moscow claimed its air defenses intercepted 635 drones during the assault. The attack reached nearly 800 kilometers inside Russian territory, highlighting Kyiv's growing long-range strike capability. Authorities continue to assess the damage as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate further. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, military developments, and global geopolitical news.

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