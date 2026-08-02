/Iran-U.S. War: Trump Losing Credibility as Conflict Drags On, Expert Warns

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again postponed planned military strikes on Iran, claiming that the outlines of a peace deal are taking shape. However, Tehran has categorically denied asking Washington to halt the strikes, calling the allegations false. As tensions continue to simmer, Gulf nations including Saudi Arabia are reportedly urging de-escalation, fearing the devastating consequences of a wider regional conflict. In this exclusive interview, Chris Doyle, Director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding (CAABU), analyzes the evolving crisis, Trump's repeated reversals, Iran's military strategy, the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, and the growing role of Gulf countries in preventing a full-scale regional war. Can diplomacy still succeed, or is another military confrontation inevitable? Watch the full analysis for the latest developments from the Middle East.