/Russia Pounds Kyiv | Colombia Bomb Blast Injures 11 | Italy Earthquake, | Greece Wildfires | Wion

In today's top world headlines, Russia launched another intense barrage of ballistic missiles and drones targeting Kyiv, killing at least nine people and injuring dozens, according to Ukrainian authorities. In Colombia, at least 11 people were injured after a truck packed with explosives detonated near a police station in Cúcuta, close to the Venezuelan border, just days before the inauguration of the country's president-elect. Meanwhile, thousands of Iranian Shia pilgrims continue their annual Arbaeen pilgrimage through Iraq toward the holy city of Karbala, one of the world's largest religious gatherings. In Italy, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake near Naples injured 26 people, damaged buildings, and forced hundreds to evacuate as aftershocks raised fresh concerns. The United States has also issued security alerts through its embassies across several Middle Eastern capitals, urging American citizens to remain vigilant and be prepared for possible regional escalation. At the same time, wildfires fueled by strong winds continue to spread across Greece, including areas near Athens, while dangerous fire conditions persist in Spain and France, prompting emergency evacuations and large-scale firefighting operations.