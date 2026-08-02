/Israel Kills Hezbollah Fighters Despite Ceasefire | UN Sounds Alarm Over Lebanon Strikes

The Israeli military says it has killed several Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon despite an existing ceasefire, while confirming that one Israeli soldier was injured during the operation. According to the Israeli military, the strikes targeted Hezbollah fighters inside what it described as a security zone. Israel maintains it will continue military operations to eliminate threats against its forces and civilians. Meanwhile, the United Nations has expressed deep concern over Israel's large-scale detonations and demolitions in southern Lebanon, warning of severe damage to civilian infrastructure, cultural heritage, and local communities. The concerns come after explosions near the UNESCO-listed Beaufort Castle, recently added to the list of World Heritage sites in danger.