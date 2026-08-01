/Ancient DNA Discovery In Ladakh Rewrites Himalayan History | Lost Population Found

A groundbreaking archaeological and genetic study has uncovered a previously unknown Himalayan population in Ladakh's Kargil region, offering remarkable new insights into ancient human migration across Asia. Scientists analyzed DNA from 10 individuals discovered inside the Old Lady Spider Cave, located nearly 4,000 meters above sea level. The remains date back approximately 2,500 years, while researchers believe the population first emerged through the mixing of Tibetan and North Indian ancestry around 2,800 years ago—centuries before the rise of the Tibetan Empire. The study also identified a third genetic component linked to Inner Asia, although researchers have not yet determined its exact origin.