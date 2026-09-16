/Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's planned public appearance event in London cancelled

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s planned public appearance outside London's iconic skyscraper, The Shard, was abruptly called off after the UK Metropolitan Police cited severe crowd safety concerns. Hundreds of fans who had queued for hours were informed via loudspeaker announcements that the event lacked official police permits due to public safety risks. Following the cancellation, the TVK IT wing issued an urgent appeal asking supporters to refrain from gathering outside the Chief Minister’s hotel or along his travel route as he concludes his UK trade mission.