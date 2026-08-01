/India Cuts Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices by Over ₹200 | Big Relief for Businesses

The Indian government has announced a major reduction in the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders, offering significant relief to restaurants, hotels, caterers, and other commercial establishments. Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been reduced by more than ₹200 in major cities, including Delhi and Kolkata. Following the latest revision, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs approximately ₹2,728 in Delhi and ₹2,872 in Kolkata. The price cut comes into effect immediately and marks the second consecutive monthly reduction after a similar cut in July. The reduction partially reverses the steep price hikes seen earlier this year, which were driven by rising global LPG prices and supply concerns linked to tensions in West Asia and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.