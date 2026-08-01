/Russia Launches Massive Missile Strike on Kyiv | 9 Dead, Emergency Services Hit

Russia launched a devastating overnight ballistic missile attack on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, killing at least nine people and injuring 28 others, including children, according to Ukrainian officials. Multiple explosions rocked the city as missiles struck several districts, leaving damaged buildings, destroyed ambulances, and emergency responders searching through the rubble for survivors. The strike comes amid an intensifying phase of the Russia-Ukraine war, with both sides increasingly targeting military and energy infrastructure. Ukrainian officials say the country's air defense systems are struggling to intercept Russia's growing use of ballistic missiles, while Kyiv continues to appeal for more Western air defense support. The attack follows reports of Ukrainian long-range strikes inside Russia targeting logistics hubs, oil refineries, and military infrastructure, highlighting the continued escalation of the conflict.