/Idaho In-N-Out Shooting: 3 Dead, 7 Injured in Twin Falls Mass Shooting

Published: Aug 02, 2026, 17:27 IST | Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 17:27 IST
A mass shooting at a newly opened In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Twin Falls, Idaho, has left three people dead and seven others critically injured.
Authorities say the suspected gunman was later found dead near the restaurant. The shooting unfolded in a busy commercial area, prompting a massive response from multiple law enforcement agencies. Roads were closed, emergency crews rushed victims to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, and officials urged the public to avoid the area.