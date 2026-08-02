/Trump Halts Iran Attack After Gulf Pressure | Middle East Crisis Deepens

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again called off planned military strikes on Iran, saying he received requests from Iran and Gulf nations to avoid further escalation. According to Trump, the temporary understanding includes the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to Iran's nuclear threat. Reports suggest Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman urged Trump to de-escalate the conflict, while the U.S. and Israel had reportedly been preparing one of the largest bombing campaigns against Iran. Meanwhile, Iran has warned that any new American attack would trigger a powerful response targeting energy infrastructure across the Gulf region. U.S. embassies throughout the Middle East have also issued security alerts amid fears of a wider regional conflict.