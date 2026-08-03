/Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and Kherson report fatalities

Ukraine launched one of its biggest drone attacks on Russia, killing at many people and striking multiple regions overnight. Russian officials said Ukrainian drones hit a Wildberries warehouse in the Samara region, triggering a major fire, while Moscow claimed its air defenses intercepted 635 drones during the assault. The attack reached nearly 800 kilometers inside Russian territory, highlighting Kyiv's growing long-range strike capability. Authorities continue to assess the damage as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate further.