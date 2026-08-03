/Ex-French pilot investigated over alleged China espionage and fighter secrets

A former French naval aviator is under formal investigation over allegations that he collected sensitive military information for Chinese operatives. The experienced pilot previously flew Rafale M and Super Étendard aircraft from France’s Charles de Gaulle carrier. Investigators are examining his reported visits to China, undeclared contacts and alleged involvement in training Chinese military pilots. His controversial praise for Chinese fighters and criticism of India’s Rafale jets have placed his past statements under renewed scrutiny. The case highlights growing European concerns about espionage, military expertise and the protection of advanced aviation knowledge.