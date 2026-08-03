/Indonesia ferry disaster: Deadly Indonesia ferry blaze sparks major rescue mission

A massive search and rescue operation is underway in Indonesia after a passenger ferry carrying 271 people caught fire while crossing the Java Sea. Authorities say at least five people have died, 225 have been rescued, and 41 remain missing. The ferry was traveling from Surabaya, East Java, to Makassar, South Sulawesi, when the captain reported flames onboard. Emergency responders, supported by nearby vessels, rushed to evacuate passengers as the ship burned. Officials have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire while rescue teams continue searching for survivors.