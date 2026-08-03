/Violence continues in Nigeria: At least 30 killed in Kaduna village raid, children among dead

At least 30 people have been killed after armed men attacked a village in Nigeria's northwestern Kaduna state, according to residents. Witnesses say the attackers stormed the community around midnight, opened fire on villagers, and set homes ablaze before fleeing. Among the victims were women, children, and elderly residents. Local sources say several people were injured, while others were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment. The attack is the latest in a series of deadly raids that have plagued parts of northwestern Nigeria, where armed gangs and criminal groups continue to pose major security challenges.