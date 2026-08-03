/Mountaineering legend Nirmal Purja killed in broad peak avalanche

Renowned mountaineer Nirmal Purja and nine other climbers have been confirmed dead after a devastating avalanche struck Broad Peak in Pakistan's Karakoram range. The avalanche hit below Camp III at an altitude of around 7,000 meters, trapping members of the expedition. Rescue teams, including Pakistani military helicopters and ground crews, were deployed to recover the victims. Purja was celebrated worldwide for redefining high-altitude mountaineering and completing some of the sport's most extraordinary feats.