/Moscow Restaurant Bombing: Suspected bomber dies in explosion: reports

A tragic explosion at the upscale Balzi Rossi restaurant in central Moscow's Kudrinskaya Square killed three people, including a woman carrying an improvised explosive device, and left 21 others injured. According to Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee, the unidentified woman attempted to enter a private banquet on the restaurant's terrace. She was stopped by an alert security guard who grew suspicious of the package. The bomb detonated during the interception, instantly killing the woman, the security guard, and a nearby patron.