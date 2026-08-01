/NEET Paper Leak Crackdown | Maharashtra Launches 23 Fast-Track Courts For Exam Fraud Cases

The fallout from the NEET paper leak continues to reshape India's examination system. In a major move, Maharashtra has established 23 special fast-track courts to hear 203 pending examination malpractice cases, including paper leaks, recruitment exam fraud, HSC cheating, and other examination-related offenses. The decision follows widespread public outrage over the NEET paper leak controversy, which triggered nationwide student protests and renewed calls for stronger action against exam fraud. The Bombay High Court has directed the newly constituted courts to make every effort to complete trials within three months of the filing of charge sheets, aiming to ensure faster justice.