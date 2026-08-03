/Sheikh Hasina vows return to Bangladesh by December

Published: Aug 03, 2026, 11:12 IST | Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 11:12 IST
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared that she will return to Bangladesh by December despite saying she fears she could be killed or imprisoned. Speaking from an undisclosed location in India, the ousted leader dismissed the crimes against humanity verdict against her as politically motivated and said the decision to return is her own. Her remarks come as Bangladesh's extradition request remains under review by India.