/Pakistan's Deadliest Month of 2026 | Terror Attacks Surge Across Balochistan & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Published: Aug 02, 2026, 17:27 IST | Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 17:27 IST
Pakistan witnessed its deadliest month of 2026 as militant attacks, bombings, and counterterrorism operations intensified across the country.
According to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), 606 people were killed and 232 injured during terror attacks and security operations in July 2026. The report highlights a sharp escalation in violence across Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where militants reportedly used IEDs and quadcopter attacks to target infrastructure.