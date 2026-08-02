/Pakistan's Deadliest Month of 2026 | Terror Attacks Surge Across Balochistan & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan witnessed its deadliest month of 2026 as militant attacks, bombings, and counterterrorism operations intensified across the country. According to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), 606 people were killed and 232 injured during terror attacks and security operations in July 2026. The report highlights a sharp escalation in violence across Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where militants reportedly used IEDs and quadcopter attacks to target infrastructure.