/Chaos escalates in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, suicide bombing in KP

A major political rift has erupted within Pakistan's political landscape. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi declared that Pakistan's current governance system has "collapsed," leading the military establishment and top officials to advocate for creating new administrative provinces. However, the proposal faces stern pushback. Ruling coalition partners PML-N and PPP have voiced strong opposition to restructuring the country's provincial map, exposing deep cracks within the Field Marshal Asim Munir-led hybrid setup. Meanwhile, widespread turmoil escalates in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (POJK) alongside a deadly wave of suicide attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).