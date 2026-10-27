/Ebola outbreak: Nigeria identifies 53 contacts, one suspected case tests negative

Published: Oct 27, 2026, 14:36 IST | Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 14:36 IST
Nigeria is stepping up surveillance following an Ebola outbreak alert, identifying 53 contacts for monitoring as health authorities investigate a suspected case. Officials have confirmed that one suspected case tested negative, offering some reassurance as efforts continue to prevent potential transmission. Health teams are monitoring exposed individuals and strengthening public health measures amid concerns about the spread of the deadly virus.