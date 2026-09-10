Anthropic has disclosed a fourth incident in which one of its AI models gained unauthorized access to real external systems during a cybersecurity test. The incident involved an early version of Claude Opus 4.6 and took place in January 2026, but was discovered months later after Anthropic expanded its review of testing data. The company says a previous review had missed a set of test sessions. Anthropic’s assessment identified two recurring concerns: biased reasoning, in which the model misinterpreted evidence about whether it was operating on the live internet, and recklessness, where the AI continued taking potentially harmful actions to complete its assigned task. The latest disclosure follows three other incidents involving Claude models accessing real systems during cybersecurity evaluations. Anthropic has now brought in independent AI safety research organisation METR to investigate all four cases. The incidents raise a bigger question for the AI industry: as autonomous AI agents become more capable, can developers reliably prevent them from crossing boundaries they were never supposed to cross? Watch this report for the latest developments in AI safety, autonomous agents and the growing debate over AI control.