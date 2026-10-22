/Pak signs pact with BrahMos buyer Indonesia | Can Pak gain indirect access to India's missile tech?

The signing of the quadrilateral Badr Memorandum of Understanding between Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkiye and Qatar has prompted close examination from strategic experts. With Indonesia acquiring Indian BrahMos supersonic cruise missile batteries and Astra air-to-air missiles, questions have surfaced regarding technology leakage risks to Islamabad. We break down the geopolitical implications of the Badr pact, the operational success of BrahMos in Operation Sindoor, and the strict End-User Monitoring protocols that legally wall off sensitive Indian defence tech.