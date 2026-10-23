/PHP security flaws trigger global scramble

Published: Oct 23, 2026, 22:36 IST | Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 22:36 IST
A major cybersecurity scare has triggered urgent global patching efforts, millions of reported hacking attempts and precautionary shutdowns of some online services. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called the incident unusual, saying he had not seen anything like it in a long time. India's CERT-In has issued a critical-severity warning over two PHP vulnerabilities that could let attackers execute malicious code remotely, expose memory and potentially compromise affected systems.