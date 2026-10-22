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The Doomsday fish giant | Doomsday fish linked to ancient myths stuns Chile

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 23:06 IST | Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 23:06 IST
The Doomsday fish giant | Doomsday fish linked to ancient myths stuns Chile
A rare oarfish has washed ashore at Playa Chacaya in northern Chile, reviving an ancient legend that links the mysterious deep-sea creature to earthquakes and tsunamis. Sometimes called the “doomsday fish”, the oarfish lives in deep waters and is rarely encountered by people. The fish's appearance sparked fascination and alarm, revives ancient Japanese legend Ryugu no tsukai messenger from sea god palace links oarfish to earthquakes tsunamis, before 2011 Tohoku quake 20 sightings reported.

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