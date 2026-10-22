A rare oarfish has washed ashore at Playa Chacaya in northern Chile, reviving an ancient legend that links the mysterious deep-sea creature to earthquakes and tsunamis. Sometimes called the “doomsday fish”, the oarfish lives in deep waters and is rarely encountered by people. The fish's appearance sparked fascination and alarm, revives ancient Japanese legend Ryugu no tsukai messenger from sea god palace links oarfish to earthquakes tsunamis, before 2011 Tohoku quake 20 sightings reported.