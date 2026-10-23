/Border face-off with China: India deploys high-altitude commandos & drones

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor said that the force has raised a new combat unit, the Shaurya commandos, who have demonstrated their capabilities during ongoing face-offs with Chinese troops at multiple locations in Arunachal Pradesh. The remarks serve as the first official confirmation of the scale of rising tensions on the north-eastern border. The ITBP chief also emphasised the importance on moving towards drone warfare, underscoring that China had heavily invested and modernised its drone warfare and that it would be a tough task to combat PLA with traditional methods.