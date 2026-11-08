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What is Muhurat trading all about?

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 08, 2026, 11:44 IST | Updated: Nov 08, 2026, 11:44 IST
What is Muhurat trading all about?
For most of the world, stock markets follow a purely financial calendar. In India, however, one trading session each year blends markets with tradition.

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