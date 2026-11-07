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Wiretapping scandal: Indonesia names fourth suspect

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 07, 2026, 21:44 IST | Updated: Nov 07, 2026, 21:44 IST
Wiretapping scandal: Indonesia names fourth suspect
Indonesian police named Slamet Uliandi (initials SU) as the fourth suspect in the escalating illegal wiretapping scandal targeting President Prabowo Subianto.

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