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PM Modi extends greetings to the nation on the occasion of Diwali

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 07, 2026, 19:59 IST | Updated: Nov 07, 2026, 19:59 IST
PM Modi extends greetings to the nation on the occasion of Diwali
Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Diwali greetings to the nation, wishing all citizens happiness, peace, and prosperity.

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