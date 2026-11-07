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PM Modi extends greetings to the nation on the occasion of Diwali
PM Modi extends greetings to the nation on the occasion of Diwali
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Nov 07, 2026, 19:59 IST
| Updated:
Nov 07, 2026, 19:59 IST
Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Diwali greetings to the nation, wishing all citizens happiness, peace, and prosperity.
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