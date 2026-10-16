/Greenland hits pause on deep-sea mining: Seeks to protect vulnerable marine ecosystems

Published: Oct 16, 2026, 13:36 IST | Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 13:36 IST
Greenland has reportedly put deep-sea mining plans on hold as concerns grow over the potential environmental impact of extracting minerals from the ocean floor. The pause highlights the challenges of balancing access to valuable underwater resources with the need to protect vulnerable marine ecosystems. Deep-sea mining could disturb seabed habitats, threaten marine biodiversity, and create long-term environmental risks that remain difficult to assess.