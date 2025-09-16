/Revisiting the legacy of Giorgio Armani | E-Club

For over five decades, ‘King Giorgio’ reigned supreme in an industry often consumed by noise and fleeting trends. His genius lay in subtraction, pairing the ornate and the ostentatious to reveal a more authentic and sophisticated form of beauty. He famously deconstructed the rigid men’s suit, removing the padding and lining to create a soft, fluid silhouette that captured the newfound swagger of a generation. His work was not about spectacle; it was about style that could be lived in, worn day in and day out. Find out more about the icon in this episode of E-Club.