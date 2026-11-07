/Is Iran preparing for a nuclear fallout?

Published: Nov 07, 2026, 21:14 IST | Updated: Nov 07, 2026, 21:14 IST
Since Tuesday’s midterms, United States President Donald Trump has shifted his rhetoric between threatening Iran and suggesting that a resolution to the war is near.
After accepting a devastating Republican defeat at the elections and acknowledging his deeply unpopular war on Iran was partly to blame, Trump told reporters on Thursday the US may have to “destroy” the rest of Iran, adding that people will “know soon enough” if he acts.