/Trump-linked robots could patrol Gaza: 1,000 machines in Israeli military plan

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are reportedly in talks to purchase up to 1,000 humanoid Phantom MK1 robots for potential deployment inside Hamas-controlled tunnels in Gaza. Developed by US-based Foundation Future Industries, the robots can reportedly engage in combat, detect trip wires and neutralise explosives, with each unit costing around $150,000. The development has drawn attention as Eric Trump holds an equity stake in the company, although Donald Trump has denied any involvement in its operations or government contract dealings.