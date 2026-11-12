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Trump-linked robots could patrol Gaza: 1,000 machines in Israeli military plan

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 12, 2026, 22:29 IST | Updated: Nov 12, 2026, 22:29 IST
Trump-linked robots could patrol Gaza: 1,000 machines in Israeli military plan
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are reportedly in talks to purchase up to 1,000 humanoid Phantom MK1 robots for potential deployment inside Hamas-controlled tunnels in Gaza. Developed by US-based Foundation Future Industries, the robots can reportedly engage in combat, detect trip wires and neutralise explosives, with each unit costing around $150,000. The development has drawn attention as Eric Trump holds an equity stake in the company, although Donald Trump has denied any involvement in its operations or government contract dealings.

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