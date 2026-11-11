/What 'Yalta 2.0' means and why Ukraine refuses a great power deal

What does 'Yalta 2.0' mean, and why is Ukraine rejecting the idea of a great power deal? The term draws parallels with the 1945 Yalta Conference, where world powers discussed the post-war order in Europe. As diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war continue, concerns remain over any agreement that could determine Ukraine's future without its full participation. Why does Kyiv oppose such a framework, and what could it mean for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and European security?