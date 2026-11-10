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France riots: Protesters back on the streets

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 10, 2026, 21:29 IST | Updated: Nov 10, 2026, 21:29 IST
France riots: Protesters back on the streets
France experienced its fourth consecutive weekend of nationwide protests and clashes, drawing 146,000 demonstrators—including 46,000 in Paris—as per reports. Watch WION for the latest updates.

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