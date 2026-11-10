/Tanzania political crisis: Tundu Lissu jailed after treason acquittal | What happens next?

Published: Nov 10, 2026, 20:44 IST | Updated: Nov 10, 2026, 20:44 IST
Tanzania's opposition politics are under scrutiny following the latest legal developments involving prominent opposition figure Tundu Lissu.
After being acquitted of treason, Lissu faces a prison sentence in a separate case, raising fresh questions about political freedoms, opposition rights and Tanzania's democratic future.
World of Africa examines the court developments, the political reaction and what this means for Tanzania's opposition.